A Lesson to Learn: Hologic Inc. (HOLX)

Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) went down by -2.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $73.63. The company’s stock price has collected 1.34% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/30/20 that Hologic Awarded U.S. Government Contract to Expand COVID-19 Test Production Capacity

Is It Worth Investing in Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ :HOLX) Right Now?

Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 36.90 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HOLX is at 1.40.

HOLX currently public float of 257.90M and currently shorts hold a 1.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HOLX was 2.15M shares.

HOLX’s Market Performance

HOLX stocks went up by 1.34% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.72% and a quarterly performance of -3.51%, while its annual performance rate touched 42.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.60% for Hologic Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.29% for HOLX stocks with a simple moving average of 25.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOLX stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for HOLX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HOLX in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $64 based on the research report published on June 30th of the current year 2020.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HOLX reach a price target of $62. The rating they have provided for HOLX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 03rd, 2020.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Outperform” to HOLX, setting the target price at $62 in the report published on April 30th of the current year.

HOLX Trading at 6.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.33%, as shares surge +2.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOLX rose by +1.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.04. In addition, Hologic Inc. saw 31.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOLX starting from Oberton Karleen Marie, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $62.50 back on Sep 21. After this action, Oberton Karleen Marie now owns 28,956 shares of Hologic Inc., valued at $937,500 using the latest closing price.

COHN BENJAMIN JORDAN, the Principal Accounting Officer of Hologic Inc., sale 4,924 shares at $71.24 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that COHN BENJAMIN JORDAN is holding 16,713 shares at $350,810 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.87 for the present operating margin

+50.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hologic Inc. stands at -6.05. The total capital return value is set at 10.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.01. Equity return is now at value 22.80, with 7.50 for asset returns.

Based on Hologic Inc. (HOLX), the company’s capital structure generated 147.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.52. Total debt to assets is 48.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 134.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.68.

