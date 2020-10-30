We Analyzed the Future Direction of The Southern Company (SO), Here is What We Found

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) went down by -0.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $71.10. The company’s stock price has collected -3.88% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that 8 p.m. Update: Company expects power to be restored to 95% of customers impacted by Hurricane Zeta by Sunday night

Is It Worth Investing in The Southern Company (NYSE :SO) Right Now?

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.09 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SO is at 0.42.

SO currently public float of 1.05B and currently shorts hold a 0.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SO was 3.95M shares.

SO’s Market Performance

SO stocks went down by -3.88% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.36% and a quarterly performance of 6.59%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.05% for The Southern Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.39% for SO stocks with a simple moving average of 1.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SO stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for SO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SO in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $61 based on the research report published on September 21st of the current year 2020.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SO reach a price target of $48, previously predicting the price at $53. The rating they have provided for SO stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on September 10th, 2020.

Seaport Global Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to SO, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on May 20th of the current year.

SO Trading at 5.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares surge +6.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SO fell by -3.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.62. In addition, The Southern Company saw -8.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SO starting from Kuczynski Stephen E, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $59.00 back on Oct 09. After this action, Kuczynski Stephen E now owns 69,496 shares of The Southern Company, valued at $147,500 using the latest closing price.

WOMACK CHRISTOPHER C, the EVP & Pres. External Affairs of The Southern Company, sale 5,930 shares at $58.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 06, which means that WOMACK CHRISTOPHER C is holding 12,228 shares at $343,940 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SO

Equity return is now at value 11.70, with 2.70 for asset returns.

