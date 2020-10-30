We Analyzed the Future Direction of Churchill Capital Corp II (CCX), Here is What We Found

Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) went up by 0.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.99. Press Release reported on 10/28/20 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Churchill Capital Corp. II – CCX

Is It Worth Investing in Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE :CCX) Right Now?

Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 141.64 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Churchill Capital Corp II declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CCX currently public float of 69.00M and currently shorts hold a 0.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCX was 775.06K shares.

CCX’s Market Performance

CCX stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.21% and a quarterly performance of -6.02%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.40% for Churchill Capital Corp II. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.33% for CCX stocks with a simple moving average of -5.07% for the last 200 days.

CCX Trading at -4.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.66%, as shares sank -4.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCX remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.11. In addition, Churchill Capital Corp II saw -3.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CCX

Equity return is now at value 0.00, with 0.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.87.

