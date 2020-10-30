Wall Street Pummels The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) After Recent Earnings Report

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE:IPG) went up by 2.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.20. The company’s stock price has collected -4.39% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 hours ago that Reprise Launches Global eCommerce Unit, Reprise Commerce

Is It Worth Investing in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE :IPG) Right Now?

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE:IPG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.72 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IPG is at 0.93.

IPG currently public float of 387.20M and currently shorts hold a 4.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IPG was 3.95M shares.

IPG’s Market Performance

IPG stocks went down by -4.39% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.84% and a quarterly performance of 1.44%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.19% for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.77% for IPG stocks with a simple moving average of 0.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IPG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IPG stocks, with MoffettNathanson repeating the rating for IPG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IPG in the upcoming period, according to MoffettNathanson is $24 based on the research report published on October 22nd of the current year 2020.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IPG reach a price target of $23, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for IPG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 16th, 2020.

IPG Trading at 2.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.33%, as shares surge +9.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IPG fell by -4.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.25. In addition, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. saw -20.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IPG starting from GUILFOILE MARY, who sale 8,735 shares at the price of $18.28 back on Aug 07. After this action, GUILFOILE MARY now owns 108,114 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc., valued at $159,676 using the latest closing price.

HUDSON DAWN E, the Director of The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc., purchase 3,100 shares at $16.29 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that HUDSON DAWN E is holding 60,255 shares at $50,499 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IPG

Equity return is now at value 21.70, with 3.50 for asset returns.

