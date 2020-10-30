Wall Street Pummels The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) After Recent Earnings Report

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) went up by 0.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $250.46. The company’s stock price has collected -7.53% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 10/28/20 that Here are Wednesday’s biggest losers in the stock market as 97% of S&P 500 companies dropped

Is It Worth Investing in The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE :GS) Right Now?

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.53 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GS is at 1.41. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $255.92, which is $62.39 above the current price. GS currently public float of 341.97M and currently shorts hold a 1.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GS was 3.21M shares.

GS’s Market Performance

GS stocks went down by -7.53% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.49% and a quarterly performance of -4.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.32% for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.01% for GS stocks with a simple moving average of -4.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GS stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for GS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GS in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $245 based on the research report published on September 24th of the current year 2020.

Seaport Global Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GS reach a price target of $261. The rating they have provided for GS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 08th, 2020.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to GS, setting the target price at $200 in the report published on June 23rd of the current year.

GS Trading at -6.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares sank -4.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GS fell by -7.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $203.82. In addition, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. saw -17.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.95 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stands at +15.00. The total capital return value is set at 2.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.66. Equity return is now at value 8.60, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS), the company’s capital structure generated 453.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.95. Total debt to assets is 41.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 279.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.

