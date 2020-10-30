Wall Street Pummels Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) After Recent Earnings Report

Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) went up by 2.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $124.16. The company’s stock price has collected -6.62% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 10/28/20 that Ross Stores Inc. stock underperforms Wednesday when compared to competitors

Is It Worth Investing in Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ :ROST) Right Now?

Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 57.88 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ROST is at 0.74.

ROST currently public float of 348.20M and currently shorts hold a 1.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ROST was 2.14M shares.

ROST’s Market Performance

ROST stocks went down by -6.62% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.78% and a quarterly performance of -2.99%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.94% for Ross Stores Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.06% for ROST stocks with a simple moving average of -7.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROST stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for ROST by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ROST in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $112 based on the research report published on August 17th of the current year 2020.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ROST reach a price target of $101, previously predicting the price at $96. The rating they have provided for ROST stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on May 22nd, 2020.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to ROST, setting the target price at $108 in the report published on April 28th of the current year.

ROST Trading at -6.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.77%, as shares sank -8.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROST fell by -6.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.22. In addition, Ross Stores Inc. saw -25.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ROST

Equity return is now at value 17.60, with 5.30 for asset returns.

