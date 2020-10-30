Wall Street Pummels Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT) After Recent Earnings Report

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) went down by -39.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.93. The company’s stock price has collected 4.58% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that Axovant Gene Therapies to Present AXO-Lenti-PD Program Update During Virtual Parkinson’s Disease R&D Day on October 30, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ :AXGT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AXGT is at 1.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.58. AXGT currently public float of 28.55M and currently shorts hold a 1.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AXGT was 1.51M shares.

AXGT’s Market Performance

AXGT stocks went up by 4.58% for the week, with a monthly drop of -21.00% and a quarterly performance of 22.07%, while its annual performance rate touched -41.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.76% for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -41.85% for AXGT stocks with a simple moving average of -33.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXGT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXGT stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for AXGT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AXGT in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $11 based on the research report published on April 17th of the current year 2020.

Chardan Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AXGT reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for AXGT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 28th, 2019.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to AXGT, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on August 12th of the previous year.

AXGT Trading at -39.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXGT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.16%, as shares sank -50.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXGT fell by -35.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.71. In addition, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. saw -28.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXGT starting from Pande Atul, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $2.73 back on Jul 08. After this action, Pande Atul now owns 23,370 shares of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., valued at $27,290 using the latest closing price.

Cheruvu Pavan, the Principal Executive Officer of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., purchase 37,500 shares at $2.74 during a trade that took place back on Jul 08, which means that Cheruvu Pavan is holding 57,836 shares at $102,638 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXGT

The total capital return value is set at -77.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -103.13. Equity return is now at value -149.50, with -75.10 for asset returns.

Based on Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT), the company’s capital structure generated 26.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.03. Total debt to assets is 17.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.10.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.67.

