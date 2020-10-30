Wall Street Praises Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) After Recent Earnings Report

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV) went up by 0.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $76.60. The company’s stock price has collected -12.60% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 10/28/20 that Live Nation Entertainment Inc. stock falls Wednesday, underperforms market

Is It Worth Investing in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE :LYV) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LYV is at 1.17. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $56.40, which is $5.33 above the current price. LYV currently public float of 159.06M and currently shorts hold a 9.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LYV was 2.05M shares.

LYV’s Market Performance

LYV stocks went down by -12.60% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.81% and a quarterly performance of 6.11%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.50% for Live Nation Entertainment Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.17% for LYV stocks with a simple moving average of -3.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LYV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LYV stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for LYV by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for LYV in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $57 based on the research report published on October 27th of the current year 2020.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to LYV, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on March 24th of the current year.

LYV Trading at -9.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.08%, as shares sank -7.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYV fell by -12.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.48. In addition, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. saw -30.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LYV starting from HINSON JEFFREY T., who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $58.02 back on Jun 05. After this action, HINSON JEFFREY T. now owns 68,336 shares of Live Nation Entertainment Inc., valued at $174,060 using the latest closing price.

Willard Elizabeth Kathleen, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of Live Nation Entertainment Inc., sale 68,040 shares at $53.53 during a trade that took place back on Jun 04, which means that Willard Elizabeth Kathleen is holding 258,359 shares at $3,642,181 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LYV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.79 for the present operating margin

+22.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. stands at -0.04. The total capital return value is set at 5.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.10. Equity return is now at value -87.50, with -7.20 for asset returns.

Based on Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV), the company’s capital structure generated 419.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.75. Total debt to assets is 43.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 405.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 78.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.32 and the total asset turnover is 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

