Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) went down by -0.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.41. The company’s stock price has collected -8.38% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/13/20 that Urban Outfitters Promotes CFO to COO as Part of Executive Shuffle

Is It Worth Investing in Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ :URBN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for URBN is at 1.66. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Urban Outfitters Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 15 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.65, which is $2.07 above the current price. URBN currently public float of 56.62M and currently shorts hold a 13.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of URBN was 2.32M shares.

URBN’s Market Performance

URBN stocks went down by -8.38% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.48% and a quarterly performance of 36.49%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.47% for Urban Outfitters Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.85% for URBN stocks with a simple moving average of 12.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of URBN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for URBN stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for URBN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for URBN in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $26 based on the research report published on October 07th of the current year 2020.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see URBN reach a price target of $30, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for URBN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 26th, 2020.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Hold” to URBN, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on August 26th of the current year.

URBN Trading at -0.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought URBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.46%, as shares surge +4.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, URBN fell by -8.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.52. In addition, Urban Outfitters Inc. saw -18.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at URBN starting from Conforti Frank, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $24.00 back on Aug 28. After this action, Conforti Frank now owns 8,424 shares of Urban Outfitters Inc., valued at $240,000 using the latest closing price.

Hayne Azeez, the General Counsel and Secretary of Urban Outfitters Inc., sale 11,403 shares at $25.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 26, which means that Hayne Azeez is holding 12,523 shares at $285,075 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for URBN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.54 for the present operating margin

+31.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Urban Outfitters Inc. stands at +4.22. The total capital return value is set at 12.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.24. Equity return is now at value -2.10, with -0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN), the company’s capital structure generated 93.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.29. Total debt to assets is 40.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 47.22 and the total asset turnover is 1.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.

