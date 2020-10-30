Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Entegris Inc. (ENTG)

Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) went up by 1.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $85.14. The company’s stock price has collected -3.51% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 8 hours ago that Entegris Announces 2030 Goals Driving New Corporate Social Responsibility Program

Is It Worth Investing in Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ :ENTG) Right Now?

Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 38.89 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ENTG is at 1.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Entegris Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $83.44, which is $1.8 above the current price. ENTG currently public float of 133.53M and currently shorts hold a 2.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ENTG was 937.27K shares.

ENTG’s Market Performance

ENTG stocks went down by -3.51% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.06% and a quarterly performance of 5.51%, while its annual performance rate touched 54.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.76% for Entegris Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.09% for ENTG stocks with a simple moving average of 25.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENTG

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ENTG reach a price target of $50, previously predicting the price at $61. The rating they have provided for ENTG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 23rd, 2020.

ENTG Trading at 4.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares sank -1.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENTG fell by -3.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.90. In addition, Entegris Inc. saw 51.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENTG starting from OLSON PAUL L H, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $68.01 back on Sep 15. After this action, OLSON PAUL L H now owns 36,740 shares of Entegris Inc., valued at $68,010 using the latest closing price.

Shaner William James, the SVP & GM, AMH of Entegris Inc., sale 14,723 shares at $71.22 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12, which means that Shaner William James is holding 28,949 shares at $1,048,498 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENTG

Equity return is now at value 21.80, with 9.90 for asset returns.

