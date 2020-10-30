Knowles Corporation (KN) Just Got Our Attention

Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) went up by 1.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.79. The company’s stock price has collected -4.65% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 7 hours ago that Knowles Reports Q3 2020 Financial Results and Provides Outlook for Q4 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Knowles Corporation (NYSE :KN) Right Now?

Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 110.72 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KN is at 1.42. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Knowles Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.38, which is $3.99 above the current price. KN currently public float of 89.58M and currently shorts hold a 3.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KN was 641.73K shares.

KN’s Market Performance

KN stocks went down by -4.65% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.29% and a quarterly performance of 0.85%, while its annual performance rate touched -27.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.89% for Knowles Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.51% for KN stocks with a simple moving average of -1.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KN stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for KN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KN in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $20 based on the research report published on September 04th of the current year 2020.

Lake Street, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KN reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for KN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 30th, 2020.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to KN, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on May 05th of the current year.

KN Trading at 0.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.69%, as shares surge +1.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KN fell by -4.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.80. In addition, Knowles Corporation saw -27.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KN starting from MACLEOD DONALD, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $15.09 back on Jul 31. After this action, MACLEOD DONALD now owns 100,549 shares of Knowles Corporation, valued at $150,900 using the latest closing price.

Jankov Ronald Steven, the Director of Knowles Corporation, purchase 5,900 shares at $16.98 during a trade that took place back on Feb 11, which means that Jankov Ronald Steven is holding 79,552 shares at $100,182 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.31 for the present operating margin

+37.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Knowles Corporation stands at +5.81. The total capital return value is set at 6.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.48. Equity return is now at value 1.40, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Knowles Corporation (KN), the company’s capital structure generated 15.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.47. Total debt to assets is 12.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.56.

