IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

IT Tech Packaging Inc. (AMEX:ITP) went down by -12.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.39. The company’s stock price has collected 49.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/27/20 that 2020 Baoding Comprehensive Emergency Response Drill of Radiation Incidents Conducted in IT Tech Packaging, Inc.

Is It Worth Investing in IT Tech Packaging Inc. (AMEX :ITP) Right Now?

IT Tech Packaging Inc. (AMEX:ITP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.04 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ITP is at 0.90. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for IT Tech Packaging Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.00. ITP currently public float of 23.10M and currently shorts hold a 1.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ITP was 1.69M shares.

ITP’s Market Performance

ITP stocks went up by 49.12% for the week, with a monthly jump of 73.26% and a quarterly performance of 72.73%, while its annual performance rate touched 44.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 34.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 21.76% for IT Tech Packaging Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.60% for ITP stocks with a simple moving average of 22.78% for the last 200 days.

ITP Trading at 44.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 34.15%, as shares surge +47.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +69.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITP rose by +35.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6164. In addition, IT Tech Packaging Inc. saw -9.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ITP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.31 for the present operating margin

+11.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for IT Tech Packaging Inc. stands at +1.89. The total capital return value is set at 2.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.28. Equity return is now at value 0.70, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP), the company’s capital structure generated 9.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.36. Total debt to assets is 7.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

