Is World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) a Keeper?

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:WWE) went up by 1.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $68.80. The company’s stock price has collected -3.29% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 5 hours ago that WWE(R) Reports Strong Third Quarter 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE :WWE) Right Now?

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:WWE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.27 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WWE is at 1.45. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $50.63, which is $13.94 above the current price. WWE currently public float of 46.31M and currently shorts hold a 13.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WWE was 591.30K shares.

WWE’s Market Performance

WWE stocks went down by -3.29% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.76% and a quarterly performance of -19.91%, while its annual performance rate touched -43.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.24% for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.21% for WWE stocks with a simple moving average of -14.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WWE

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WWE reach a price target of $42. The rating they have provided for WWE stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on September 14th, 2020.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to WWE, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on June 23rd of the current year.

WWE Trading at -8.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WWE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.43%, as shares sank -7.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WWE fell by -3.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.23. In addition, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. saw -42.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WWE starting from Levesque Stephanie, who sale 57,573 shares at the price of $39.18 back on Sep 21. After this action, Levesque Stephanie now owns 76,324 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc., valued at $2,255,710 using the latest closing price.

Levesque Paul, the EVP, Global Talent Strategy & of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc., sale 7,419 shares at $45.83 during a trade that took place back on Aug 27, which means that Levesque Paul is holding 81,325 shares at $340,013 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WWE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.36 for the present operating margin

+30.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. stands at +8.02. The total capital return value is set at 17.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.58. Equity return is now at value 47.70, with 13.30 for asset returns.

Based on World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE), the company’s capital structure generated 210.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.77. Total debt to assets is 58.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 135.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.43 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

