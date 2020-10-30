Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (HOV)?

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:HOV) went up by 2.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.18. The company’s stock price has collected 7.55% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/03/20 that Hovnanian Enterprises Reports Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Results

Is It Worth Investing in Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (NYSE :HOV) Right Now?

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:HOV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.69 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HOV is at 2.68. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.00. HOV currently public float of 4.78M and currently shorts hold a 13.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HOV was 175.64K shares.

HOV’s Market Performance

HOV stocks went up by 7.55% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.52% and a quarterly performance of 43.09%, while its annual performance rate touched 32.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.73% for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.02% for HOV stocks with a simple moving average of 46.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOV

MKM Partners gave a rating of “Sell” to HOV, setting the target price at $1.75 in the report published on December 22nd of the previous year.

HOV Trading at 1.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.73%, as shares sank -3.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOV rose by +7.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.32. In addition, Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. saw 59.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOV starting from HOVNANIAN ARA K, who sale 22,000 shares at the price of $22.61 back on Jan 13. After this action, HOVNANIAN ARA K now owns 45,789 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises Inc., valued at $497,420 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.93 for the present operating margin

+14.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. stands at -2.09. The total capital return value is set at 5.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.70. Equity return is now at value -1.40, with 0.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.35 and the total asset turnover is 1.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.13.

