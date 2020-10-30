Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO)?

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) went down by -2.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.42. The company’s stock price has collected -6.36% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/28/20 that Capstead Mortgage Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE :CMO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CMO is at 1.45.

CMO currently public float of 94.36M and currently shorts hold a 4.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CMO was 528.09K shares.

CMO’s Market Performance

CMO stocks went down by -6.36% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.69% and a quarterly performance of -13.82%, while its annual performance rate touched -32.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.15% for Capstead Mortgage Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.07% for CMO stocks with a simple moving average of -10.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMO

JMP Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CMO reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for CMO stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on March 30th, 2020.

CMO Trading at -10.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.65%, as shares sank -4.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMO fell by -6.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.69. In addition, Capstead Mortgage Corporation saw -33.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMO starting from Bernard John L, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $4.95 back on May 06. After this action, Bernard John L now owns 114,319 shares of Capstead Mortgage Corporation, valued at $49,500 using the latest closing price.

REINSCH PHILLIP A, the President & CEO of Capstead Mortgage Corporation, purchase 13,500 shares at $9.50 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that REINSCH PHILLIP A is holding 424,410 shares at $128,310 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMO

Equity return is now at value -22.90, with -1.60 for asset returns.

