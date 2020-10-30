Is New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) a Keeper?

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) went up by 1.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.47. The company’s stock price has collected -3.00% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/22/20 that New York Mortgage Trust 2020 Third Quarter Conference Call Scheduled for Friday, November 6, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ :NYMT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NYMT is at 1.87.

NYMT currently public float of 375.28M and currently shorts hold a 1.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NYMT was 3.18M shares.

NYMT’s Market Performance

NYMT stocks went down by -3.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.57% and a quarterly performance of -1.15%, while its annual performance rate touched -58.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.40% for New York Mortgage Trust Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.14% for NYMT stocks with a simple moving average of -17.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NYMT

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NYMT reach a price target of $2.50. The rating they have provided for NYMT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 24th, 2020.

NYMT Trading at -1.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NYMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.02%, as shares surge +0.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NYMT fell by -3.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.65. In addition, New York Mortgage Trust Inc. saw -58.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NYMT starting from Nario-Eng Kristine Rimando, who purchase 7,500 shares at the price of $4.00 back on Mar 13. After this action, Nario-Eng Kristine Rimando now owns 119,594 shares of New York Mortgage Trust Inc., valued at $30,000 using the latest closing price.

Mumma Steven R, the CEO of New York Mortgage Trust Inc., purchase 32,000 shares at $4.02 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Mumma Steven R is holding 1,000,911 shares at $128,640 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NYMT

Equity return is now at value -25.10, with -3.10 for asset returns.

