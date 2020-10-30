Is JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) a Keeper?

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) went up by 4.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.65. The company’s stock price has collected -11.08% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 9 hours ago that This Airline Stock Is Soaring as Europe Locks Down

Is It Worth Investing in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ :JBLU) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for JBLU is at 1.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for JetBlue Airways Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.73, which is $1.77 above the current price. JBLU currently public float of 270.14M and currently shorts hold a 6.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JBLU was 9.16M shares.

JBLU’s Market Performance

JBLU stocks went down by -11.08% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.03% and a quarterly performance of 11.80%, while its annual performance rate touched -40.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.47% for JetBlue Airways Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.29% for JBLU stocks with a simple moving average of -5.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JBLU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JBLU stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for JBLU by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for JBLU in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $17 based on the research report published on October 07th of the current year 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JBLU reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for JBLU stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 08th, 2020.

Seaport Global Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to JBLU, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on June 17th of the current year.

JBLU Trading at -3.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JBLU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.21%, as shares surge +0.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JBLU fell by -11.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.21. In addition, JetBlue Airways Corporation saw -38.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JBLU starting from Sundaram Easwaran, who sale 31,824 shares at the price of $12.93 back on Sep 16. After this action, Sundaram Easwaran now owns 90,095 shares of JetBlue Airways Corporation, valued at $411,473 using the latest closing price.

Laurence Scott M, the Head of Revenue & Planning of JetBlue Airways Corporation, sale 8,409 shares at $10.81 during a trade that took place back on Aug 06, which means that Laurence Scott M is holding 0 shares at $90,866 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JBLU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.12 for the present operating margin

+13.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for JetBlue Airways Corporation stands at +7.03. The total capital return value is set at 11.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.20. Equity return is now at value -5.30, with -1.90 for asset returns.

Based on JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU), the company’s capital structure generated 65.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.64. Total debt to assets is 26.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 36.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.

