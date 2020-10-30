Is a Correction Looming Ahead for RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE)

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) went down by -18.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.70. The company’s stock price has collected 27.92% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 20 hours ago that Pizza Inn Announces the Return of the Popular Contactless Buffet To-Go

Is It Worth Investing in RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ :RAVE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RAVE is at 1.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.50. RAVE currently public float of 13.49M and currently shorts hold a 0.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RAVE was 1.74M shares.

RAVE’s Market Performance

RAVE stocks went up by 27.92% for the week, with a monthly jump of 96.12% and a quarterly performance of 53.52%, while its annual performance rate touched -66.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 20.48% for RAVE Restaurant Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.52% for RAVE stocks with a simple moving average of -16.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RAVE

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RAVE reach a price target of $14, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for RAVE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 13th, 2015.

Wunderlich gave a rating of “Buy” to RAVE, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on June 18th of the previous year.

RAVE Trading at 22.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RAVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.96%, as shares surge +51.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RAVE rose by +4.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7478. In addition, RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. saw -47.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RAVE starting from FENDLEY CLINTON DAYNE, who purchase 20,833 shares at the price of $0.49 back on Oct 05. After this action, FENDLEY CLINTON DAYNE now owns 20,833 shares of RAVE Restaurant Group Inc., valued at $10,208 using the latest closing price.

Solano Brandon, the Chief Executive Officer of RAVE Restaurant Group Inc., purchase 20,833 shares at $0.48 during a trade that took place back on Oct 01, which means that Solano Brandon is holding 33,833 shares at $10,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RAVE

Equity return is now at value -168.60, with -37.60 for asset returns.

