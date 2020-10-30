Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust (GGN)

GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSE:GGN) went up by 0.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.50. The company’s stock price has collected -4.35% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSE :GGN) Right Now?

GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSE:GGN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 36.67 x from its present earnings ratio.

Today, the average trading volume of GGN was 1.14M shares.

GGN’s Market Performance

GGN stocks went down by -4.35% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.23% and a quarterly performance of -10.08%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.72% for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.10% for GGN stocks with a simple moving average of -6.32% for the last 200 days.

GGN Trading at -5.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%, as shares sank -3.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GGN fell by -4.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.43. In addition, GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust saw -25.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

The Most Important Chart You’ll will See Today

For a short time…

You can receive access to one of the most successful wealth secrets in our business.

If you’ve lost some income as a result of what’s going on in the markets…

It’s one of the only ways we know to get paid instantly, a simple technique you can use on your phone or laptop at home.

Check it out here.

Sponsored