Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS)

Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESS) went up by 6.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $330.52. The company’s stock price has collected -2.44% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/28/20 that Essex Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE :ESS) Right Now?

Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.79 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ESS is at 0.70.

ESS currently public float of 63.50M and currently shorts hold a 1.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ESS was 422.85K shares.

ESS’s Market Performance

ESS stocks went down by -2.44% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.60% and a quarterly performance of -10.49%, while its annual performance rate touched -39.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.81% for Essex Property Trust Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.86% for ESS stocks with a simple moving average of -18.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESS stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ESS by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for ESS in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $210 based on the research report published on October 21st of the current year 2020.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ESS reach a price target of $227. The rating they have provided for ESS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 15th, 2020.

ESS Trading at -5.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.36%, as shares sank -4.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESS fell by -2.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $205.05. In addition, Essex Property Trust Inc. saw -34.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESS starting from Burkart John F., who sale 6,793 shares at the price of $327.06 back on Feb 21. After this action, Burkart John F. now owns 2,257 shares of Essex Property Trust Inc., valued at $2,221,719 using the latest closing price.

LYONS IRVING F III, the Director of Essex Property Trust Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $324.05 during a trade that took place back on Feb 20, which means that LYONS IRVING F III is holding 7,872 shares at $810,125 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESS

Equity return is now at value 10.10, with 4.80 for asset returns.

The Most Important Chart You’ll will See Today

For a short time…

You can receive access to one of the most successful wealth secrets in our business.

If you’ve lost some income as a result of what’s going on in the markets…

It’s one of the only ways we know to get paid instantly, a simple technique you can use on your phone or laptop at home.

Check it out here.

Sponsored