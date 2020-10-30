Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Blackbaud Inc. (BLKB)

Blackbaud Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) went down by -10.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $92.50. The company’s stock price has collected -12.01% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 11 hours ago that Blackbaud Announces Rescheduled Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call

Is It Worth Investing in Blackbaud Inc. (NASDAQ :BLKB) Right Now?

Blackbaud Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 111.71 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BLKB is at 1.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Blackbaud Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $60.83, which is $14.21 above the current price. BLKB currently public float of 47.57M and currently shorts hold a 6.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BLKB was 362.44K shares.

BLKB’s Market Performance

BLKB stocks went down by -12.01% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.76% and a quarterly performance of -17.65%, while its annual performance rate touched -40.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.38% for Blackbaud Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.66% for BLKB stocks with a simple moving average of -15.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLKB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLKB stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for BLKB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BLKB in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $80 based on the research report published on August 28th of the current year 2020.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BLKB reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for BLKB stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on April 20th, 2020.

BLKB Trading at -13.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLKB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.57%, as shares sank -7.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLKB fell by -12.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.44. In addition, Blackbaud Inc. saw -35.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLKB starting from Gianoni Michael P, who sale 13,244 shares at the price of $78.91 back on Feb 19. After this action, Gianoni Michael P now owns 263,050 shares of Blackbaud Inc., valued at $1,045,076 using the latest closing price.

Gianoni Michael P, the President and CEO of Blackbaud Inc., sale 30,510 shares at $79.68 during a trade that took place back on Feb 18, which means that Gianoni Michael P is holding 287,739 shares at $2,430,935 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLKB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.66 for the present operating margin

+52.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blackbaud Inc. stands at +1.32. The total capital return value is set at 3.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.40. Equity return is now at value 5.70, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Blackbaud Inc. (BLKB), the company’s capital structure generated 146.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.48. Total debt to assets is 29.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 139.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

