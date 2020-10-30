Here’s Our Rant About The Coca-Cola Company (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) went up by 0.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $60.13. The company’s stock price has collected -5.25% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 4 hours ago that BetterInvesting(TM) Magazine Chooses Coca-Cola As “Growth” Stock And CBOE Global Markets As “Undervalued” For January 2021 Issue

Is It Worth Investing in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE :KO) Right Now?

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.91 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KO is at 0.55.

KO currently public float of 4.26B and currently shorts hold a 0.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KO was 13.86M shares.

KO’s Market Performance

KO stocks went down by -5.25% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.73% and a quarterly performance of 1.65%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.78% for The Coca-Cola Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.75% for KO stocks with a simple moving average of -2.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for KO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for KO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $54 based on the research report published on July 22nd of the current year 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KO reach a price target of $46. The rating they have provided for KO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 01st, 2020.

Argus gave a rating of “Buy” to KO, setting the target price at $54 in the report published on March 27th of the current year.

KO Trading at -3.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares sank -2.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KO fell by -5.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.83. In addition, The Coca-Cola Company saw -13.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KO starting from WEINBERG DAVID B, who sale 200,000 shares at the price of $50.12 back on Oct 27. After this action, WEINBERG DAVID B now owns 1,766,558 shares of The Coca-Cola Company, valued at $10,023,080 using the latest closing price.

LONG ROBERT EDWARD, the Senior Vice President of The Coca-Cola Company, sale 37,534 shares at $48.21 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12, which means that LONG ROBERT EDWARD is holding 44,968 shares at $1,809,529 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.18 for the present operating margin

+60.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Coca-Cola Company stands at +23.93. The total capital return value is set at 16.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.83. Equity return is now at value 45.50, with 9.00 for asset returns.

Based on The Coca-Cola Company (KO), the company’s capital structure generated 232.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.94. Total debt to assets is 51.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 150.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.

