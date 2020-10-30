Here’s Our Rant About Owens Corning (OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) went up by 3.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $76.60. The company’s stock price has collected -5.91% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/28/20 that Owens Corning Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Owens Corning (NYSE :OC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OC is at 1.57.

OC currently public float of 105.92M and currently shorts hold a 1.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OC was 860.89K shares.

OC’s Market Performance

OC stocks went down by -5.91% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.19% and a quarterly performance of 11.29%, while its annual performance rate touched 9.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.14% for Owens Corning. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.37% for OC stocks with a simple moving average of 18.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OC stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for OC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OC in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $90 based on the research report published on October 13th of the current year 2020.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to OC, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on May 28th of the current year.

OC Trading at -3.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.42%, as shares sank -3.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OC fell by -5.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.54. In addition, Owens Corning saw 3.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OC starting from SMITH DANIEL T, who sale 14,000 shares at the price of $75.00 back on Oct 06. After this action, SMITH DANIEL T now owns 60,652 shares of Owens Corning, valued at $1,050,000 using the latest closing price.

Schmidt Kelly, the Vice President and Controller of Owens Corning, sale 4,967 shares at $69.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that Schmidt Kelly is holding 19,807 shares at $342,723 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.77 for the present operating margin

+22.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Owens Corning stands at +5.66. The total capital return value is set at 10.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.26. Equity return is now at value -14.70, with -6.20 for asset returns.

Based on Owens Corning (OC), the company’s capital structure generated 69.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.84. Total debt to assets is 31.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.

