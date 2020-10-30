Here’s How Your Trade IDEX Corporation (IEX) Aggressively Right Now

IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) went down by -2.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $194.30. The company’s stock price has collected -10.76% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 10/28/20 that IDEX Corp. stock underperforms Wednesday when compared to competitors

Is It Worth Investing in IDEX Corporation (NYSE :IEX) Right Now?

IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 34.42 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IEX is at 1.06.

IEX currently public float of 75.14M and currently shorts hold a 1.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IEX was 373.00K shares.

IEX’s Market Performance

IEX stocks went down by -10.76% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.50% and a quarterly performance of 2.37%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.35% for IDEX Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.79% for IEX stocks with a simple moving average of 3.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IEX

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to IEX, setting the target price at $160 in the report published on March 31st of the current year.

IEX Trading at -7.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%, as shares sank -5.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IEX fell by -10.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $186.57. In addition, IDEX Corporation saw -1.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IEX starting from YATES MICHAEL J, who sale 15,397 shares at the price of $180.17 back on Aug 28. After this action, YATES MICHAEL J now owns 17,931 shares of IDEX Corporation, valued at $2,774,102 using the latest closing price.

BUCKLEW JEFFREY D, the SVP-Chief HR Officer of IDEX Corporation, sale 1,936 shares at $180.90 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that BUCKLEW JEFFREY D is holding 0 shares at $350,222 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.12 for the present operating margin

+51.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for IDEX Corporation stands at +17.06. The total capital return value is set at 19.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.13. Equity return is now at value 16.80, with 9.60 for asset returns.

Based on IDEX Corporation (IEX), the company’s capital structure generated 41.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.22. Total debt to assets is 24.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.52.

