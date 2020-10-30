Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Vector Group Ltd. (VGR)?

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) went down by -2.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.42. The company’s stock price has collected -9.22% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/28/20 that Vector Group to Host Third Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call

Is It Worth Investing in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE :VGR) Right Now?

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.29 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VGR is at 1.00.

VGR currently public float of 127.17M and currently shorts hold a 3.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VGR was 696.25K shares.

VGR’s Market Performance

VGR stocks went down by -9.22% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.44% and a quarterly performance of 4.99%, while its annual performance rate touched -24.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.82% for Vector Group Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.28% for VGR stocks with a simple moving average of -13.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VGR stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for VGR by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for VGR in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $11 based on the research report published on October 05th of the current year 2020.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VGR reach a price target of $27, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for VGR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 30th, 2015.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to VGR, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on June 05th of the previous year.

VGR Trading at -8.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.42%, as shares sank -5.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VGR fell by -9.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.29. In addition, Vector Group Ltd. saw -30.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VGR starting from LAMPEN RICHARD, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $9.25 back on Sep 23. After this action, LAMPEN RICHARD now owns 428,986 shares of Vector Group Ltd., valued at $23,125 using the latest closing price.

KIRKLAND J BRYANT III, the Senior VP, Treasurer & CFO of Vector Group Ltd., purchase 2,500 shares at $9.23 during a trade that took place back on Sep 23, which means that KIRKLAND J BRYANT III is holding 228,804 shares at $23,075 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.53 for the present operating margin

+31.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vector Group Ltd. stands at +4.91. The total capital return value is set at 21.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.95. Equity return is now at value -9.60, with 4.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 47.61 and the total asset turnover is 1.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

The Most Important Chart You’ll will See Today

For a short time…

You can receive access to one of the most successful wealth secrets in our business.

If you’ve lost some income as a result of what’s going on in the markets…

It’s one of the only ways we know to get paid instantly, a simple technique you can use on your phone or laptop at home.

Check it out here.

Sponsored