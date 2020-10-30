Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM)?

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (NYSE:MLM) went up by 6.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $281.82. The company’s stock price has collected 1.74% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that Martin Marietta Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (NYSE :MLM) Right Now?

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (NYSE:MLM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.47 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MLM is at 0.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $269.17, which is $0.9 above the current price. MLM currently public float of 61.60M and currently shorts hold a 5.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MLM was 599.77K shares.

MLM’s Market Performance

MLM stocks went up by 1.74% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.00% and a quarterly performance of 27.23%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.36% for Martin Marietta Materials Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.50% for MLM stocks with a simple moving average of 21.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MLM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MLM stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for MLM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MLM in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $280 based on the research report published on October 13th of the current year 2020.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MLM reach a price target of $311, previously predicting the price at $230. The rating they have provided for MLM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 08th, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to MLM, setting the target price at $250 in the report published on August 06th of the current year.

MLM Trading at 13.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MLM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.50%, as shares surge +12.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MLM rose by +1.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $258.61. In addition, Martin Marietta Materials Inc. saw -5.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MLM starting from COLE SUE W, who sale 468 shares at the price of $207.03 back on Sep 10. After this action, COLE SUE W now owns 21,896 shares of Martin Marietta Materials Inc., valued at $96,889 using the latest closing price.

COLE SUE W, the Director of Martin Marietta Materials Inc., sale 750 shares at $209.18 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that COLE SUE W is holding 22,364 shares at $156,885 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MLM

Equity return is now at value 11.60, with 6.10 for asset returns.

