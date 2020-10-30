Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS)?

CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) went up by 3.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.44. The company’s stock price has collected 2.89% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/19/20 that CarParts.com Sets Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call for Monday, November 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. ET

Is It Worth Investing in CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ :PRTS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PRTS is at 2.86. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for CarParts.com Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.40, which is $4.47 above the current price. PRTS currently public float of 34.63M and currently shorts hold a 21.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PRTS was 1.74M shares.

PRTS’s Market Performance

PRTS stocks went up by 2.89% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.16% and a quarterly performance of -1.56%, while its annual performance rate touched 695.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.25% for CarParts.com Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.02% for PRTS stocks with a simple moving average of 81.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRTS stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for PRTS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PRTS in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $17 based on the research report published on September 09th of the current year 2020.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRTS reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for PRTS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 01st, 2020.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to PRTS, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on January 08th of the current year.

PRTS Trading at 10.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.83%, as shares surge +27.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRTS rose by +2.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +404.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.44. In addition, CarParts.com Inc. saw 515.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRTS starting from Berman Joshua L, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $13.10 back on Oct 21. After this action, Berman Joshua L now owns 99,492 shares of CarParts.com Inc., valued at $262,000 using the latest closing price.

Berman Joshua L, the Director of CarParts.com Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $13.27 during a trade that took place back on Oct 20, which means that Berman Joshua L is holding 99,492 shares at $398,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRTS

Equity return is now at value -124.70, with -23.50 for asset returns.

