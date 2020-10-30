Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy 3M Company (MMM)?

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) went down by -0.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $182.54. The company’s stock price has collected -7.16% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 8 hours ago that 3M Co. stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

Is It Worth Investing in 3M Company (NYSE :MMM) Right Now?

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.97 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MMM is at 0.95. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for 3M Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $178.63, which is $11.71 above the current price. MMM currently public float of 574.96M and currently shorts hold a 0.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MMM was 2.41M shares.

MMM’s Market Performance

MMM stocks went down by -7.16% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.06% and a quarterly performance of 5.32%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.07% for 3M Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.74% for MMM stocks with a simple moving average of 1.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MMM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MMM stocks, with Gordon Haskett repeating the rating for MMM by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for MMM in the upcoming period, according to Gordon Haskett is $170 based on the research report published on October 07th of the current year 2020.

MMM Trading at -4.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares sank -0.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMM fell by -7.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $166.35. In addition, 3M Company saw -10.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MMM starting from Banovetz John Patrick, who sale 2,228 shares at the price of $164.81 back on Aug 19. After this action, Banovetz John Patrick now owns 8,278 shares of 3M Company, valued at $367,187 using the latest closing price.

Vale Michael G., the Executive Vice President of 3M Company, sale 14,062 shares at $148.34 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Vale Michael G. is holding 46,900 shares at $2,085,988 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MMM

Equity return is now at value 49.20, with 11.50 for asset returns.

