Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) Just Got Our Attention

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) went down by -9.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $216.29. The company’s stock price has collected 3.76% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 19 hours ago that Atlassian Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ :TEAM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TEAM is at 0.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Atlassian Corporation Plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $220.11, which is $12.22 above the current price. TEAM currently public float of 127.06M and currently shorts hold a 6.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TEAM was 1.74M shares.

TEAM’s Market Performance

TEAM stocks went up by 3.76% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.91% and a quarterly performance of 19.29%, while its annual performance rate touched 68.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.82% for Atlassian Corporation Plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.55% for TEAM stocks with a simple moving average of 14.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TEAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TEAM stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for TEAM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TEAM in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $255 based on the research report published on October 30th of the current year 2020.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to TEAM, setting the target price at $212 in the report published on September 16th of the current year.

TEAM Trading at 2.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares surge +3.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEAM fell by -7.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $200.45. In addition, Atlassian Corporation Plc saw 75.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TEAM

Equity return is now at value -47.00, with -9.80 for asset returns.

