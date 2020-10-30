Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) went up by 14.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.41. The company’s stock price has collected 15.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that Arcus to Collaborate With AstraZeneca on Registrational Trial for Domvanalimab, Arcus’s Novel Anti-TIGIT Antibody, Plus Imfinzi(R) in Stage III NSCLC

Is It Worth Investing in Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE :RCUS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Arcus Biosciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $38.67. RCUS currently public float of 44.18M and currently shorts hold a 14.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RCUS was 510.67K shares.

RCUS’s Market Performance

RCUS stocks went up by 15.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 36.64% and a quarterly performance of 19.00%, while its annual performance rate touched 211.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.33% for Arcus Biosciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.43% for RCUS stocks with a simple moving average of 11.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCUS stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for RCUS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RCUS in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $21 based on the research report published on April 03rd of the current year 2020.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RCUS reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for RCUS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 04th, 2020.

SunTrust gave a rating of “Buy” to RCUS, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on November 12th of the previous year.

RCUS Trading at 13.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.49%, as shares surge +36.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCUS rose by +15.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +126.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.76. In addition, Arcus Biosciences Inc. saw 131.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCUS starting from Goeltz II Robert C., who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $21.57 back on Sep 09. After this action, Goeltz II Robert C. now owns 5,000 shares of Arcus Biosciences Inc., valued at $107,849 using the latest closing price.

ROSEN TERRY J, the Chief Executive Officer of Arcus Biosciences Inc., purchase 32,050 shares at $23.38 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that ROSEN TERRY J is holding 3,231,179 shares at $749,403 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCUS

Equity return is now at value -49.10, with -41.50 for asset returns.

Silicon Valley Visionary: “This Will Be the No. 1 Tech Stock of 2020.”

Jeff Brown is a tech investor known for his incredible success rate. In fact, he’s invested in 111 different tech startups… and made money on 95.3% of them.

Like Intabio, which developed a groundbreaking system to test biopharmaceuticals.

As of today, he estimates his investment is up 25,000%. He made 743% in three days on InfoSpace!

And now, he’s just released the details on his number one tech stock for 2019.

Click here to watch this valuable presentation.