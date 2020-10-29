Why Brunswick Corporation (BC)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) went up by 1.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $73.99. The company’s stock price has collected 3.74% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that Brunswick Corporation completes another investment in Sea Machines Robotics

Is It Worth Investing in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE :BC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BC is at 2.05. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Brunswick Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $78.93, which is $14.34 above the current price. BC currently public float of 78.52M and currently shorts hold a 4.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BC was 835.98K shares.

BC’s Market Performance

BC stocks went up by 3.74% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.01% and a quarterly performance of -6.85%, while its annual performance rate touched 8.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.35% for Brunswick Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.52% for BC stocks with a simple moving average of 14.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for BC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $79 based on the research report published on October 20th of the current year 2020.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BC reach a price target of $70. The rating they have provided for BC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 15th, 2020.

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Buy” to BC, setting the target price at $71 in the report published on June 08th of the current year.

BC Trading at 4.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.85%, as shares surge +9.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BC rose by +3.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.12. In addition, Brunswick Corporation saw 7.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BC starting from ALTMAN RANDALL S, who sale 3,746 shares at the price of $65.06 back on Aug 14. After this action, ALTMAN RANDALL S now owns 13,011 shares of Brunswick Corporation, valued at $243,715 using the latest closing price.

Dekker Christopher F, the V.P. GEN COUNSEL & SECRETARY of Brunswick Corporation, sale 3,025 shares at $64.73 during a trade that took place back on Feb 18, which means that Dekker Christopher F is holding 37,324 shares at $195,814 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BC

Equity return is now at value -2.40, with -0.90 for asset returns.

