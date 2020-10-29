We Analyzed the Future Direction of Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR), Here is What We Found

Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) went up by 21.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.80. The company’s stock price has collected -36.40% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/28/20 that Rekor Systems Announces Preliminary Third Quarter 2020 Revenues

Is It Worth Investing in Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :REKR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Rekor Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.00, which is $3.95 above the current price. REKR currently public float of 17.54M and currently shorts hold a 1.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of REKR was 517.52K shares.

REKR’s Market Performance

REKR stocks went down by -36.40% for the week, with a monthly drop of -42.86% and a quarterly performance of -17.41%, while its annual performance rate touched 61.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.47% for Rekor Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -28.53% for REKR stocks with a simple moving average of -6.03% for the last 200 days.

REKR Trading at -31.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.06%, as shares sank -36.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REKR fell by -30.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.56. In addition, Rekor Systems Inc. saw -13.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REKR starting from Hillman Rodney, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $6.52 back on Aug 28. After this action, Hillman Rodney now owns 40,233 shares of Rekor Systems Inc., valued at $97,800 using the latest closing price.

BERMAN ROBERT ALAN, the Chief Executive Officer of Rekor Systems Inc., purchase 2,725,836 shares at $2.57 during a trade that took place back on Aug 05, which means that BERMAN ROBERT ALAN is holding 2,747,836 shares at $7,005,399 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-39.01 for the present operating margin

+46.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rekor Systems Inc. stands at -74.60. The total capital return value is set at -44.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -105.51. Equity return is now at value 146.50, with -49.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

