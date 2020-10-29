We Analyzed the Future Direction of Realty Income Corporation (O), Here is What We Found

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) went down by -1.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $84.92. The company’s stock price has collected -3.13% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 6 hours ago that Realty Income Corp. stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Is It Worth Investing in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE :O) Right Now?

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 39.65 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for O is at 0.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Realty Income Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $69.00, which is $10.63 above the current price. O currently public float of 344.30M and currently shorts hold a 2.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of O was 2.10M shares.

O’s Market Performance

O stocks went down by -3.13% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.38% and a quarterly performance of -4.53%, while its annual performance rate touched -28.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.37% for Realty Income Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.74% for O stocks with a simple moving average of -6.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of O

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for O stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for O by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for O in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $72 based on the research report published on October 16th of the current year 2020.

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see O reach a price target of $72. The rating they have provided for O stocks is “Sector Outperform” according to the report published on October 09th, 2020.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to O, setting the target price at $71 in the report published on October 02nd of the current year.

O Trading at -6.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought O to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares sank -4.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, O fell by -3.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.18. In addition, Realty Income Corporation saw -21.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for O

Equity return is now at value 4.90, with 2.60 for asset returns.

