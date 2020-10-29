We Analyzed the Future Direction of National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE), Here is What We Found

National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) went down by -1.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.50. The company’s stock price has collected -0.05% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/26/20 that National Vision Appoints Susan Somersille Johnson to Board of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :EYE) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for National Vision Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $40.67, which is -$1.5 below the current price. EYE currently public float of 79.55M and currently shorts hold a 10.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EYE was 616.79K shares.

EYE’s Market Performance

EYE stocks went down by -0.05% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.08% and a quarterly performance of 34.50%, while its annual performance rate touched 73.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.30% for National Vision Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.17% for EYE stocks with a simple moving average of 32.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EYE

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to EYE, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on November 13th of the previous year.

EYE Trading at 6.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EYE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.43%, as shares surge +9.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EYE fell by -0.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.04. In addition, National Vision Holdings Inc. saw 28.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EYE starting from FAHS L READE, who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $36.50 back on Jan 23. After this action, FAHS L READE now owns 318,037 shares of National Vision Holdings Inc., valued at $2,737,500 using the latest closing price.

Moore Patrick R., the SVP, Chief Financial Officer of National Vision Holdings Inc., sale 69,977 shares at $32.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 18, which means that Moore Patrick R. is holding 4,500 shares at $2,239,264 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EYE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.99 for the present operating margin

+48.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for National Vision Holdings Inc. stands at +1.90. The total capital return value is set at 5.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.20. Equity return is now at value -3.70, with -1.40 for asset returns.

Based on National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE), the company’s capital structure generated 122.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.11. Total debt to assets is 46.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 114.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 36.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

