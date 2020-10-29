We Analyzed the Future Direction of CubeSmart (CUBE), Here is What We Found

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) went down by -2.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.22. The company’s stock price has collected -2.38% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/27/20 that CubeSmart Announces Agreement to Acquire $540 Million Self-Storage Portfolio

Is It Worth Investing in CubeSmart (NYSE :CUBE) Right Now?

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 40.12 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CUBE is at 0.36.

CUBE currently public float of 192.63M and currently shorts hold a 3.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CUBE was 1.12M shares.

CUBE’s Market Performance

CUBE stocks went down by -2.38% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.78% and a quarterly performance of 13.50%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.09% for CubeSmart. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.56% for CUBE stocks with a simple moving average of 13.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CUBE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CUBE stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CUBE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CUBE in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $42 based on the research report published on October 13th of the current year 2020.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to CUBE, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on August 12th of the current year.

CUBE Trading at 1.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUBE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares surge +2.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUBE fell by -2.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.14. In addition, CubeSmart saw 5.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CUBE starting from KELER MARIANNE M, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $31.45 back on Aug 18. After this action, KELER MARIANNE M now owns 47,292 shares of CubeSmart, valued at $314,488 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CUBE

Equity return is now at value 9.00, with 4.00 for asset returns.

