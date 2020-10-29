The Chart for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) went down by -0.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.00. The company’s stock price has collected -5.04% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 7 hours ago that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ :SFM) Right Now?

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.07 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SFM is at 0.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.94, which is $8.54 above the current price. SFM currently public float of 117.34M and currently shorts hold a 13.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SFM was 2.23M shares.

SFM’s Market Performance

SFM stocks went down by -5.04% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.74% and a quarterly performance of -23.28%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.55% for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.36% for SFM stocks with a simple moving average of -4.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SFM

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SFM reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for SFM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 06th, 2020.

MKM Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to SFM, setting the target price at $39 in the report published on July 30th of the current year.

SFM Trading at -7.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SFM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares sank -2.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SFM fell by -5.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.23. In addition, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. saw 5.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SFM starting from Anderson Joel D, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $23.95 back on Aug 11. After this action, Anderson Joel D now owns 24,253 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc., valued at $119,750 using the latest closing price.

Sinclair Jack, the Chief Executive Officer of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc., sale 26,194 shares at $23.51 during a trade that took place back on Jun 25, which means that Sinclair Jack is holding 202,456 shares at $615,821 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SFM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.99 for the present operating margin

+31.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. stands at +2.66. The total capital return value is set at 12.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.87. Equity return is now at value 33.90, with 7.70 for asset returns.

Based on Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM), the company’s capital structure generated 298.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.89. Total debt to assets is 61.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 279.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 198.79 and the total asset turnover is 2.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

