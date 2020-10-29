The Chart for Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE:KTB) went up by 12.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.24. The company’s stock price has collected 0.19% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 37 min ago that Kontoor Brands Announces Rescheduled Time for Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call

Is It Worth Investing in Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE :KTB) Right Now?

Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE:KTB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4464.29 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Kontoor Brands Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.17, which is -$11.93 below the current price. KTB currently public float of 52.61M and currently shorts hold a 9.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KTB was 589.99K shares.

KTB’s Market Performance

KTB stocks went up by 0.19% for the week, with a monthly jump of 32.42% and a quarterly performance of 62.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.77% for Kontoor Brands Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.83% for KTB stocks with a simple moving average of 43.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KTB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KTB stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for KTB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KTB in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $38 based on the research report published on October 26th of the current year 2020.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KTB reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for KTB stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 07th, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to KTB, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on July 27th of the current year.

KTB Trading at 37.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KTB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.21%, as shares surge +38.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +56.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KTB rose by +6.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.23. In addition, Kontoor Brands Inc. saw -25.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KTB starting from Waldron Thomas E., who purchase 5,555 shares at the price of $18.50 back on Jun 12. After this action, Waldron Thomas E. now owns 60,078 shares of Kontoor Brands Inc., valued at $102,768 using the latest closing price.

Carucci Richard, the Director of Kontoor Brands Inc., purchase 18,000 shares at $16.00 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Carucci Richard is holding 27,475 shares at $287,996 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KTB

Equity return is now at value 47.40, with 0.40 for asset returns.

The Most Important Chart You’ll will See Today

For a short time…

You can receive access to one of the most successful wealth secrets in our business.

If you’ve lost some income as a result of what’s going on in the markets…

It’s one of the only ways we know to get paid instantly, a simple technique you can use on your phone or laptop at home.

Check it out here.

Sponsored