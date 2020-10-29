SunPower Corporation (SPWR) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) went up by 4.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.38. The company’s stock price has collected 0.50% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 5 hours ago that SunPower Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ :SPWR) Right Now?

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 490.91 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SPWR is at 2.51.

SPWR currently public float of 80.65M and currently shorts hold a 46.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SPWR was 8.33M shares.

SPWR’s Market Performance

SPWR stocks went up by 0.50% for the week, with a monthly jump of 35.45% and a quarterly performance of 159.36%, while its annual performance rate touched 162.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.84% for SunPower Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.38% for SPWR stocks with a simple moving average of 127.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPWR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPWR stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for SPWR by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for SPWR in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $11 based on the research report published on October 27th of the current year 2020.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SPWR reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for SPWR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 26th, 2020.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to SPWR, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on October 07th of the current year.

SPWR Trading at 28.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.09%, as shares surge +29.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPWR rose by +0.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +87.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.32. In addition, SunPower Corporation saw 217.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPWR starting from WERNER THOMAS H, who sale 80,000 shares at the price of $13.00 back on Aug 25. After this action, WERNER THOMAS H now owns 640,342 shares of SunPower Corporation, valued at $1,040,240 using the latest closing price.

Heang Vichheka, the Principal Accounting Officer of SunPower Corporation, sale 10,000 shares at $12.29 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12, which means that Heang Vichheka is holding 15,981 shares at $122,936 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPWR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.30 for the present operating margin

+5.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for SunPower Corporation stands at +1.19. The total capital return value is set at -18.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.99. Equity return is now at value -29.00, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on SunPower Corporation (SPWR), the company’s capital structure generated 10,769.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 99.08. Total debt to assets is 50.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9,644.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

