Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) went down by -4.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.41. The company’s stock price has collected -1.97% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that Revolve Group, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 11, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE :RVLV) Right Now?

Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 38.06 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Revolve Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.86, which is $5.45 above the current price. RVLV currently public float of 15.72M and currently shorts hold a 47.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RVLV was 1.56M shares.

RVLV’s Market Performance

RVLV stocks went down by -1.97% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.21% and a quarterly performance of 19.81%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.80% for Revolve Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.47% for RVLV stocks with a simple moving average of 22.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RVLV

MKM Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to RVLV, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on September 17th of the current year.

RVLV Trading at 2.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVLV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.97%, as shares surge +18.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVLV fell by -1.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.73. In addition, Revolve Group Inc. saw 5.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RVLV starting from Mente Michael, who sale 8,491 shares at the price of $19.94 back on Oct 22. After this action, Mente Michael now owns 73,000 shares of Revolve Group Inc., valued at $169,311 using the latest closing price.

Mente Michael, the CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Revolve Group Inc., sale 56,474 shares at $19.84 during a trade that took place back on Oct 21, which means that Mente Michael is holding 73,000 shares at $1,120,444 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RVLV

Equity return is now at value 27.00, with 14.80 for asset returns.

