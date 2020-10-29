Paychex Inc. (PAYX) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) went down by -2.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $90.54. The company’s stock price has collected -2.99% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 5 hours ago that Paychex Inc. stock falls Wednesday, still outperforms market

Is It Worth Investing in Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ :PAYX) Right Now?

Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.67 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PAYX is at 0.90. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Paychex Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $81.71, which is $1.56 above the current price. PAYX currently public float of 320.75M and currently shorts hold a 3.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PAYX was 1.64M shares.

PAYX’s Market Performance

PAYX stocks went down by -2.99% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.24% and a quarterly performance of 10.78%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.13% for Paychex Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.38% for PAYX stocks with a simple moving average of 6.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAYX stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for PAYX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PAYX in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $93 based on the research report published on October 08th of the current year 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PAYX reach a price target of $64. The rating they have provided for PAYX stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on July 14th, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to PAYX, setting the target price at $67 in the report published on March 18th of the current year.

PAYX Trading at 1.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares surge +0.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAYX fell by -2.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.12. In addition, Paychex Inc. saw -5.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAYX starting from Gioja Michael E, who sale 10,891 shares at the price of $81.91 back on Oct 26. After this action, Gioja Michael E now owns 67,296 shares of Paychex Inc., valued at $892,082 using the latest closing price.

Bottini Mark Anthony, the Sr. VP of Sales of Paychex Inc., sale 58,901 shares at $82.20 during a trade that took place back on Oct 26, which means that Bottini Mark Anthony is holding 84,722 shares at $4,841,662 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAYX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.15 for the present operating margin

+68.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paychex Inc. stands at +27.18. The total capital return value is set at 40.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.97. Equity return is now at value 38.40, with 11.90 for asset returns.

Based on Paychex Inc. (PAYX), the company’s capital structure generated 33.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.18. Total debt to assets is 10.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

