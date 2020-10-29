Olin Corporation (OLN) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) went down by -1.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.82. The company’s stock price has collected -1.75% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/22/20 that Olin Declares 376th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend

Is It Worth Investing in Olin Corporation (NYSE :OLN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OLN is at 1.23.

OLN currently public float of 154.47M and currently shorts hold a 4.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OLN was 3.11M shares.

OLN’s Market Performance

OLN stocks went down by -1.75% for the week, with a monthly jump of 33.50% and a quarterly performance of 42.48%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.38% for Olin Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.59% for OLN stocks with a simple moving average of 23.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OLN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OLN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for OLN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OLN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $12 based on the research report published on August 10th of the current year 2020.

Vertical Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OLN reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for OLN stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on May 01st, 2020.

OLN Trading at 22.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.10%, as shares surge +31.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLN fell by -1.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.93. In addition, Olin Corporation saw -5.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLN starting from Sutton Scott McDougald, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $10.00 back on Aug 20. After this action, Sutton Scott McDougald now owns 75,556 shares of Olin Corporation, valued at $100,000 using the latest closing price.

Sutton Scott McDougald, the Director of Olin Corporation, purchase 8,482 shares at $11.41 during a trade that took place back on Aug 13, which means that Sutton Scott McDougald is holding 65,556 shares at $96,780 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.73 for the present operating margin

+11.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Olin Corporation stands at -0.18. The total capital return value is set at 4.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.19. Equity return is now at value -9.80, with -2.50 for asset returns.

Based on Olin Corporation (OLN), the company’s capital structure generated 154.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.63. Total debt to assets is 40.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 150.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.

