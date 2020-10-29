Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) went down by -2.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $74.87. The company’s stock price has collected -6.41% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that Maxim Integrated’s Health Sensor Platform 3.0 Reduces Development Time of Healthcare Wearables by At Least Six Months

Is It Worth Investing in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ :MXIM) Right Now?

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.52 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MXIM is at 1.25. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 15 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $76.28, which is $3.74 above the current price. MXIM currently public float of 265.62M and currently shorts hold a 4.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MXIM was 3.32M shares.

MXIM’s Market Performance

MXIM stocks went down by -6.41% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.37% and a quarterly performance of -0.35%, while its annual performance rate touched 17.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.39% for Maxim Integrated Products Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.71% for MXIM stocks with a simple moving average of 12.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MXIM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MXIM stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for MXIM by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for MXIM in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $55 based on the research report published on April 29th of the current year 2020.

Nomura, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MXIM reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for MXIM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 20th, 2020.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to MXIM, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on January 29th of the current year.

MXIM Trading at -0.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MXIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares surge +1.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MXIM fell by -6.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.48. In addition, Maxim Integrated Products Inc. saw 11.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MXIM starting from Grady Robert Edward, who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $67.02 back on Sep 11. After this action, Grady Robert Edward now owns 10,012 shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc., valued at $804,184 using the latest closing price.

Grady Robert Edward, the Director of Maxim Integrated Products Inc., sale 6,000 shares at $67.53 during a trade that took place back on Sep 10, which means that Grady Robert Edward is holding 22,012 shares at $405,180 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MXIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.64 for the present operating margin

+65.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. stands at +29.88. The total capital return value is set at 24.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.65. Equity return is now at value 38.60, with 18.10 for asset returns.

Based on Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM), the company’s capital structure generated 63.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.84. Total debt to assets is 29.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.11.

