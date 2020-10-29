Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK)

Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCK) went down by -2.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $93.27. The company’s stock price has collected -4.93% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/19/20 that Crown Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE :CCK) Right Now?

Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.39 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CCK is at 1.24.

CCK currently public float of 132.05M and currently shorts hold a 1.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCK was 811.65K shares.

CCK’s Market Performance

CCK stocks went down by -4.93% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.27% and a quarterly performance of 19.07%, while its annual performance rate touched 17.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.70% for Crown Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.38% for CCK stocks with a simple moving average of 22.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCK

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CCK reach a price target of $80. The rating they have provided for CCK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 13th, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to CCK, setting the target price at $61 in the report published on March 24th of the current year.

CCK Trading at 9.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.25%, as shares surge +11.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCK fell by -4.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.37. In addition, Crown Holdings Inc. saw 18.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCK starting from FEARON RICHARD H, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $88.17 back on Oct 26. After this action, FEARON RICHARD H now owns 2,742 shares of Crown Holdings Inc., valued at $88,170 using the latest closing price.

Sourisseau Didier, the President – European Division of Crown Holdings Inc., sale 5,600 shares at $74.48 during a trade that took place back on Aug 20, which means that Sourisseau Didier is holding 76,908 shares at $417,088 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.62 for the present operating margin

+16.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crown Holdings Inc. stands at +4.37. The total capital return value is set at 12.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.33. Equity return is now at value 29.00, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK), the company’s capital structure generated 477.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.68. Total debt to assets is 52.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 466.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.

