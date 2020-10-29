Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for At Home Group Inc. (HOME)

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) went down by -1.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.92. The company’s stock price has collected 2.80% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/26/20 that At Home Group Inc. Adds Postmates Via an Expanded Partnership with PICKUP

Is It Worth Investing in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE :HOME) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HOME is at 3.04. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for At Home Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.13, which is -$1.07 below the current price. HOME currently public float of 52.58M and currently shorts hold a 16.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HOME was 3.68M shares.

HOME’s Market Performance

HOME stocks went up by 2.80% for the week, with a monthly jump of 43.67% and a quarterly performance of 69.21%, while its annual performance rate touched 129.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.82% for At Home Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.69% for HOME stocks with a simple moving average of 144.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOME

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HOME reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for HOME stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 30th, 2020.

Monness Crespi & Hardt gave a rating of “Buy” to HOME, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on September 08th of the current year.

HOME Trading at 19.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.96%, as shares surge +43.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOME rose by +2.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +266.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.12. In addition, At Home Group Inc. saw 287.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOME starting from Bracken Laura L., who sale 3,222 shares at the price of $22.14 back on Oct 26. After this action, Bracken Laura L. now owns 896 shares of At Home Group Inc., valued at $71,335 using the latest closing price.

Bird Lewis L III, the Chairman, CEO and President of At Home Group Inc., sale 6,959 shares at $21.95 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that Bird Lewis L III is holding 33,000 shares at $152,735 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.83 for the present operating margin

+27.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for At Home Group Inc. stands at -15.71. The total capital return value is set at 5.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.31. Equity return is now at value -99.90, with -19.50 for asset returns.

Based on At Home Group Inc. (HOME), the company’s capital structure generated 301.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.10. Total debt to assets is 61.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 251.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.59.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.

