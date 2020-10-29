Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Schneider National Inc. (SNDR)?

Schneider National Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) went down by -2.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.13. The company’s stock price has collected -3.34% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 9 hours ago that Schneider Launches Reimagined Website to Enhance Digital Experience for Shippers, Carriers

Is It Worth Investing in Schneider National Inc. (NYSE :SNDR) Right Now?

Schneider National Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.42 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SNDR is at 1.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Schneider National Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.93, which is $5.03 above the current price. SNDR currently public float of 47.77M and currently shorts hold a 3.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SNDR was 492.45K shares.

SNDR’s Market Performance

SNDR stocks went down by -3.34% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.12% and a quarterly performance of -7.46%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.94% for Schneider National Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.19% for SNDR stocks with a simple moving average of -0.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNDR stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for SNDR by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for SNDR in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $20 based on the research report published on October 09th of the current year 2020.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SNDR reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for SNDR stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on September 24th, 2020.

BofA/Merrill gave a rating of “Neutral” to SNDR, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on March 13th of the current year.

SNDR Trading at -11.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares sank -7.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNDR fell by -3.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.50. In addition, Schneider National Inc. saw 4.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNDR starting from Devgun Shaleen, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $25.47 back on Aug 04. After this action, Devgun Shaleen now owns 148,936 shares of Schneider National Inc., valued at $254,725 using the latest closing price.

BRUFFETT STEPHEN L, the EVP and CFO of Schneider National Inc., purchase 54 shares at $22.37 during a trade that took place back on Jan 07, which means that BRUFFETT STEPHEN L is holding 51,388 shares at $1,211 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.75 for the present operating margin

+9.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Schneider National Inc. stands at +3.10. The total capital return value is set at 12.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.78. Equity return is now at value 7.40, with 4.40 for asset returns.

Based on Schneider National Inc. (SNDR), the company’s capital structure generated 19.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.56. Total debt to assets is 11.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.84 and the total asset turnover is 1.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.02.

