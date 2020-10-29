Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (GNMK)?

GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) went down by -1.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.88. The company’s stock price has collected 4.42% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 6 hours ago that GenMark Diagnostics Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ :GNMK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GNMK is at 3.17. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.60. GNMK currently public float of 55.50M and currently shorts hold a 12.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GNMK was 1.15M shares.

GNMK’s Market Performance

GNMK stocks went up by 4.42% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.29% and a quarterly performance of -35.38%, while its annual performance rate touched 94.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.90% for GenMark Diagnostics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.83% for GNMK stocks with a simple moving average of 9.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNMK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNMK stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for GNMK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GNMK in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $22 based on the research report published on August 05th of the current year 2020.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GNMK reach a price target of $19, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for GNMK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 08th, 2020.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to GNMK, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on May 05th of the current year.

GNMK Trading at -11.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNMK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.78%, as shares sank -18.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNMK rose by +4.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +150.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.57. In addition, GenMark Diagnostics Inc. saw 140.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNMK starting from Jensen Tyler, who sale 500 shares at the price of $11.83 back on Oct 15. After this action, Jensen Tyler now owns 209,765 shares of GenMark Diagnostics Inc., valued at $5,915 using the latest closing price.

Maderazo Alan Baer, the VP, Qual, Reg, & Clin Affairs of GenMark Diagnostics Inc., sale 69,749 shares at $15.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 07, which means that Maderazo Alan Baer is holding 250,121 shares at $1,046,235 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNMK

Equity return is now at value -108.60, with -26.80 for asset returns.

