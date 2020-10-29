Is Service Corporation International (SCI) a Keeper?

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) went down by -0.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.89. The company’s stock price has collected -0.86% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 8 hours ago that Service Corporation International Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Updates 2020 Guidance

Is It Worth Investing in Service Corporation International (NYSE :SCI) Right Now?

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.72 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SCI is at 0.79. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Service Corporation International declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $49.33, which is $5.76 above the current price. SCI currently public float of 171.47M and currently shorts hold a 3.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SCI was 988.43K shares.

SCI’s Market Performance

SCI stocks went down by -0.86% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.79% and a quarterly performance of 0.39%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.20% for Service Corporation International. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.05% for SCI stocks with a simple moving average of 2.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCI

BofA/Merrill, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SCI reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for SCI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 30th, 2016.

SCI Trading at -0.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares surge +3.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCI fell by -0.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.10. In addition, Service Corporation International saw -5.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCI starting from WALTRIP W BLAIR, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $34.65 back on May 14. After this action, WALTRIP W BLAIR now owns 154,204 shares of Service Corporation International, valued at $69,300 using the latest closing price.

RYAN THOMAS L, the President, CEO & Chairman of Service Corporation International, sale 57,000 shares at $51.63 during a trade that took place back on Mar 04, which means that RYAN THOMAS L is holding 1,143,308 shares at $2,942,745 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.81 for the present operating margin

+23.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Service Corporation International stands at +11.44. The total capital return value is set at 11.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.00. Equity return is now at value 22.80, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on Service Corporation International (SCI), the company’s capital structure generated 200.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.75. Total debt to assets is 26.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 195.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 38.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.

