Is Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) a Keeper?

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) went down by -1.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.35. The company’s stock price has collected -3.44% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/27/20 that Gaming and Leisure Properties to Acquire Two Regional Gaming Properties for $484 Million and Simultaneously Enter Into a New Master Lease Agreement With Twin River Worldwide Holdings

Is It Worth Investing in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ :GLPI) Right Now?

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.62 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GLPI is at 1.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $41.32, which is $3.29 above the current price. GLPI currently public float of 207.86M and currently shorts hold a 1.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GLPI was 908.33K shares.

GLPI’s Market Performance

GLPI stocks went down by -3.44% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.43% and a quarterly performance of 3.90%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.11% for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.07% for GLPI stocks with a simple moving average of 2.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLPI

Nomura, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GLPI reach a price target of $29, previously predicting the price at $45. The rating they have provided for GLPI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 25th, 2020.

GLPI Trading at -2.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.50%, as shares sank -0.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLPI fell by -3.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.90. In addition, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. saw -13.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GLPI starting from SHANKS EARL C, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $19.31 back on Mar 17. After this action, SHANKS EARL C now owns 64,440 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc., valued at $193,100 using the latest closing price.

CARLINO PETER M, the Chairman,CEO,President of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc., purchase 47,000 shares at $20.63 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that CARLINO PETER M is holding 4,891,910 shares at $969,388 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GLPI

Equity return is now at value 19.90, with 4.80 for asset returns.

