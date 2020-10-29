Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX)

Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) went down by -3.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $286.72. The company’s stock price has collected -0.22% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 4 hours ago that Becton Dickinson & Co. stock falls Wednesday, still outperforms market

Is It Worth Investing in Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE :BDX) Right Now?

Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 83.06 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BDX is at 0.85.

BDX currently public float of 289.16M and currently shorts hold a 0.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BDX was 1.42M shares.

BDX’s Market Performance

BDX stocks went down by -0.22% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.64% and a quarterly performance of -13.86%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.04% for Becton Dickinson and Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.41% for BDX stocks with a simple moving average of -5.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BDX stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for BDX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BDX in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $300 based on the research report published on July 09th of the current year 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BDX reach a price target of $278. The rating they have provided for BDX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 01st, 2020.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to BDX, setting the target price at $260 in the report published on March 05th of the current year.

BDX Trading at -0.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.94%, as shares surge +1.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BDX fell by -0.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $237.03. In addition, Becton Dickinson and Company saw -13.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BDX starting from Kaltenbach Patrick, who sale 1,272 shares at the price of $260.00 back on Jul 09. After this action, Kaltenbach Patrick now owns 10,340 shares of Becton Dickinson and Company, valued at $330,720 using the latest closing price.

Kaltenbach Patrick, the EVP & Pres Life Sciences of Becton Dickinson and Company, sale 1,049 shares at $243.20 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that Kaltenbach Patrick is holding 11,612 shares at $255,117 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.74 for the present operating margin

+47.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Becton Dickinson and Company stands at +7.14. The total capital return value is set at 6.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.12. Equity return is now at value 3.60, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX), the company’s capital structure generated 91.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.91. Total debt to assets is 37.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 85.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

