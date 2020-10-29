Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Avid Technology Inc. (AVID)

Avid Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) went up by 10.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.66. The company’s stock price has collected -4.57% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Avid Technology Announces Q3 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Avid Technology Inc. (NASDAQ :AVID) Right Now?

Avid Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.97 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AVID is at 1.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Avid Technology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.13, which is $3.51 above the current price. AVID currently public float of 41.15M and currently shorts hold a 7.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AVID was 427.08K shares.

AVID’s Market Performance

AVID stocks went down by -4.57% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.11% and a quarterly performance of 1.70%, while its annual performance rate touched 24.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.76% for Avid Technology Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.46% for AVID stocks with a simple moving average of 21.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVID

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVID stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for AVID by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AVID in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $14 based on the research report published on August 04th of the current year 2020.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AVID reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for AVID stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 19th, 2020.

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Buy” to AVID, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on November 15th of the previous year.

AVID Trading at 11.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVID to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.69%, as shares surge +12.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVID rose by +6.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.82. In addition, Avid Technology Inc. saw -2.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVID starting from Duva Jason A, who sale 70,355 shares at the price of $9.31 back on Aug 06. After this action, Duva Jason A now owns 353,373 shares of Avid Technology Inc., valued at $655,089 using the latest closing price.

Asmar Christian, the Director of Avid Technology Inc., purchase 4,391 shares at $6.97 during a trade that took place back on Jul 10, which means that Asmar Christian is holding 6,881,793 shares at $30,589 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVID

Equity return is now at value -9.00, with 5.10 for asset returns.

The Most Important Chart You’ll will See Today

For a short time…

You can receive access to one of the most successful wealth secrets in our business.

If you’ve lost some income as a result of what’s going on in the markets…

It’s one of the only ways we know to get paid instantly, a simple technique you can use on your phone or laptop at home.

Check it out here.

Sponsored